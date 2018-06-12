Alleged National Action member Jack Renshaw admits plotting to murder MP

Video report by ITV News Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

An alleged National Action member has admitted plotting to murder an MP. Jack Renshaw, 23, of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, bought a Gladius Machete to kill Rosie Cooper last summer. On the opening day of his trial, Renshaw pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism as well as making a threat to kill police officer Victoria Henderson.

Renshaw planned to kill Rosie Cooper, MP for West Lancashire. Credit: PA

Judge Mr Justice Jay directed the jury to deliver a formal guilty verdict on the first two charges Renshaw faces. He is on trial alongside Christopher Lythgoe, 32, from Warrington, who denies giving Renshaw permission to murder the West Lancashire MP on behalf of National Action on July 1 last year.

The pair, along with Garron Helm, 24, of Seaforth, Merseyside, Matthew Hankinson, 24, of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, Andrew Clarke, 33, and Michal Trubini, 35, both of Warrington, also deny membership of the banned far right group.

Opening the trial, prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC said: "This case concerns these defendants and their support for, involvement in and membership of the proscribed racist neo-Nazi group National Action." He said Renshaw planned to carry out a "politically and racially motivated murder" in support of National Action.

Jack Renshaw also pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill police officer Victoria Henderson. Credit: PA

They were done "with the blessing" of his leader, Lythgoe, jurors heard. He told jurors the group had engaged in a "campaign of virulent anti-Semitic and homophobic propaganda" since 2013. It tried to recruit and radicalise young people through violent images and "hate-filled language", he said.

