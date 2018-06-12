Murdered estate agent Suzy Lamplugh’s father dies, charity says

The father of murdered estate agent Suzy Lamplugh has died aged 87, the charity he founded has said. Paul Lamplugh died in his sleep surrounded by his children on Tuesday after living with Parkinson’s in recent years, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust said. He co-founded the trust after his 25-year-old daughter Suzy disappeared in 1986, having left her west London offices to meet a mystery client known only as Mr Kipper.

Lamplugh parents Credit: Paul and Diana Lamplugh

No-one was convicted over her death but in 1994 she was officially declared dead, presumed murdered. Mr Lamplugh, who received an OBE in 2004, was a campaigner for causes including taxi safety and laws protecting victims of stalking, along with his wife Diana, who died in 2011. Sir Ian Johnston, the charity’s chairman of trustees, said: “Paul was a truly remarkable man with phenomenal energy and perseverance. “I saw him only a few weeks ago when he continued to urge me to do more with the trust to help people ‘stay safe’.”

