Plane crash victims ‘died doing what they loved’

Tributes have been paid to two men who died “doing what they loved” in a light aircraft crash in south-east Wales.

Martin Bishop, 61, from Abergavenny, and 68-year-old grandfather-of-three Roderick Weaver, who lived in Cardiff, were killed in the incident on Sunday morning.

Mr Bishop and Mr Weaver were pronounced dead after the plane crashed into a field at Bryngwyn Road, near Raglan, Monmouthshire.