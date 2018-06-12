Trump allows North Korean leader a glimpse of The Beast

Donald Trump gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a glimpse inside his presidential car during their summit in Singapore.

The US president gestured to the vehicle and a Secret Service agent opened the right passenger door to allow Mr Kim to take a look inside.

The seven-seat black armoured limousine – nicknamed The Beast – reportedly costs two million US dollars (£1.5 million) and is designed to give Mr Trump the ultimate protection.

It can be turned into a sealed panic room with oxygen tanks, night-vision camera and reinforced steel plating said to be able to resist bullets, chemical attacks and bombs.

The Cadillac has Kevlar-reinforced tyres and steel rims that can keep the vehicle moving even if the tyres have been destroyed.