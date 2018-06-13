2026 World Cup to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, FIFA has announced.

The United bid won ahead of Morocco with 67 per cent of the 203 votes cast at the FIFA congress in Moscow on Wednesday.

It is the fifth time Morocco has bid to host the tournament. The North African country claimed 33 per cent of the vote.

The 2018 tournament kicks off in Russia on Thursday and the 2022 World Cup is to take place in Qatar.

This was the first World Cup vote since 2010, when two hosts were named and afterwards investigators from the US and Switzerland unveiled corruption on an unprecedented scale.