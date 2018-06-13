47% believe MPs should not be given vote on Brexit deal – poll

Nearly half the public believes MPs should not be given a vote on the final Brexit deal, according to polling.

Some 53% want voters to have a say at the ballot box on the package but 47% were against the Commons deciding whether to reject or accept it, the BritainThinks research found.

Around one third believed MPs should be allowed to vote on the deal.

Less than a quarter of adults think the Government has done a good job so far in exit talks with the European Union and 56% said Labour’s policy was not clear.