‘Arrogant’ business owner jailed for 10 years over firework shop deaths

An “arrogant” business owner convicted of two manslaughter charges after a fire engulfed a shop he “rammed” with fireworks has been jailed for 10 years. Richard Pearson, director of SP Fireworks, was found guilty last month of causing the deaths of colleague Simon Hillier and customer Stewart Staples in the blaze in October 2014. Mr Hillier, 41, and Mr Staples, 57, both from Hednesford, died as a result of inhaling products of combustion during the devastating fire at Pearson’s business unit in Baswich, Stafford.

Pearson, of Holyrood Close, Stafford, had denied both charges after attempting to blame others for what happened, including Mr Hillier – a move the judge described as “not reasonable in any sense of the word”. At Stafford Crown Court, Judge Michael Chambers QC insisted this was “not a case where remorse loomed large” and the defendant had “given the impression of being rather arrogant”. Sentencing Pearson on Wednesday, the judge said: “You have known your true culpability from the start yet you have chosen to falsely blame others. “Despite being very knowledgeable about fireworks and the risks they pose, motivated by financial profit, you have demonstrated an arrogant recklessness for the safety of others in the storage and handling of dangerous fireworks.

