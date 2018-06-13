Asda cuts fuel prices after retailers accused of failing to pass on savings

Asda has cut fuel prices following claims that retailers were refusing to pass on a drop in wholesale costs. The supermarket giant has reduced the price of unleaded by up to 3p per litre and diesel by up to 2p. The new national price cap means drivers will pay no more than £1.25 per litre for unleaded and £1.28 for diesel at its 318 filling stations.

TRANSPORT

Drivers have suffered a rise in fuel prices almost every day since the end of April despite wholesale costs coming down by around 2.5p per litre since May 24. The RAC says recent falls in wholesale costs have been caused by the US drilling for more oil than in recent years, increased output from Russia and speculation that oil producing group Opec will end its restriction on production.

On Monday, average UK forecourt prices stood at £1.29 per litre for unleaded and £1.33 for diesel – the most expensive both have been since September 2014.

