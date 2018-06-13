Bus driver taken to hospital in Edinburgh after collision with tram

A bus driver has been taken to hospital after his vehicle was involved in a collision with a bus near Edinburgh Airport.

The tram derailed following the crash which happened on Eastfield Avenue at about 5.30pm on Wednesday.

The driver and ticket conductor from the tram were treated at the scene by paramedics and their injuries are not thought to be serious, while the six passengers on board are not believed to have been injured.

There were no passengers on the bus, which is used to transport passengers between the long-stay airport car parks and the terminal building.

The bus driver has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not known.