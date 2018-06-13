Charles and Camilla visit ‘thriving rural community’

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall got a taste of rural Northern Irish village life during a visit to a community centre in Co Tyrone. Gaelic football, rare breed sheep, biodiversity, traditional music and natural remedies for animals were among the experiences on the menu for the royal couple at Owenkillew Community Centre in the village of Gortin on Wednesday. Charles even had a go at making an ornamental wooden wheelbarrow in the Men’s Shed section of the complex, which the duchess had earlier admired as “lovely”.

Royal visit to Northern Ireland Credit: Charles was given use of a power drill during his visit (Steve Parsons/PA)

“I’ll just step out of the way,” said Camilla, as the heir to the throne was handed a power drill and secured a section of a wheelbarrow with a chuckle. Earlier, the prince took a keen interest in a Gaelic football demonstration, inquiring whether the game was as rough as hurling. Louise Mossey, 19, from Badoney Ladies GAC in the village explained how it worked. “He was asking whether it was mixed or boys and girls, and about how often you use your hand,” she said. “Then he also asked whether it was as rough as hurling which he had had a go at in Kilkenny. It felt really weird to be talking to a prince.” Charles also admired some sheep that had been brought to show him, particularly Selina Beattie’s Valais Blacknose sheep from Switzerland, and joked as children queued up to feed them that they had never had it so good.

Royal visit to Northern Ireland Credit: The Prince of Wales shelters under an umbrella as he looks at some sheep with local children during his visit (Steve Parsons/PA)

“He said he had never seen them before, we got them from Switzerland, and he was interested to know about how we oil their horns and wool,” she said. While the population of Gortin is just 400, it seemed like most had turned out for the very special visitor, with lines eager for the chance to meet the prince as he made his way inside the main hall to meet people from local groups and businesses. June Cochrane showed the prince a spinning wheel and presented him with a Viking-era sash. “He asked me did I like using the spinning wheel, I said I’d rather walk the dogs, just like his mother, although I don’t have as many dogs as her,” Mrs Cochrane said. “The sash was made by tablet weaving which I also do, it was something worn by the Vikings.”

Royal visit to Northern Ireland Credit: June Cochrane showed Charles a Viking-era sash (Steve Parsons/PA)