Councils take just a third of available Nama social housing

Local councils in Ireland took fewer than 3,000 social housing units offered by the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) last year, despite almost 7,000 being available. Nama offered 6,984 residential properties for social housing but demand was confirmed by local authorities for 2,717. By March this year, 2,474 homes had been delivered by Nama for social housing, providing homes for more than 8,000 people, Nama’s annual report and financial statements for 2017 said. According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, there are almost 10,000 people homeless across Ireland, including 3,755 children.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The increase in the number of homeless children, by almost 500 between January and February this year, is the largest monthly increase since current data gathering began in mid-2014. Nama, set up after the financial crisis in 2010, on Wednesday reported an after-tax profit of 481 million euro for 2017 – its seventh consecutive year of profitability – and increased its projected lifetime surplus to 3.5 billion euros. Nama chief executive Brendan McDonagh said 2017 was “a landmark year”. During 2017, Nama generated 2.56 billion euro in cash, including 2.43 billion euro from the sale of loans and property. Between the start of 2014 and the end of May 2018, Nama said it funded the construction of 7,300 new homes, with 3,800 units still under construction or with funding approved.

Nama annual report launch Credit: Paschal Donohoe