Daredevil raccoon on top of the world after climbing feat

Video report by ITV News Reporter Faye Barker

A raccoon stranded on the ledge of an office building in Minnesota which captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media has safely made it to the roof. Onlookers and reporters tracking the woodland creature’s progress as it climbed the UBS Tower in St Paul breathed a sigh of relief.

St Paul Animal Control had placed a trap and some cat food on the roof, hoping to bring the raccoon down safely. Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with the hashtag #mprraccoon.