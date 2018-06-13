- ITV Report
-
England World Cup squad presented with bread and teapot in 'traditional' Russian welcome
- Video report by ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott
England's World Cup squad have received a warm welcome from their Russian hosts ahead of their first training session since arriving in the country.
The team were presented with an elaborate teapot and loaf of bread during a "traditional" Russian welcome at their training base on Wednesday.
Manager Gareth Southgate was handed the loaf, while captain Harry Kane took the gold teacup, just a day after the team arrived in Repino, northern Russia.
It comes as Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford sat out the first training session in northern Russia with a knee strain.
The 20-year-old picked up a knock before the team flew out to Russia, but he is expected to be available for England's opening match against Tunisia on Monday.
Meanwhile, Russia put in the final preparations for hosting the world's most watched sporting event.
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy