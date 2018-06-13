Ex-BHS boss considers legal action over PwC’s discredited audit

Former BHS boss Dominic Chappell is considering legal action over PwC’s discredited audit of the retail chain after the accountancy giant was slapped with a historic misconduct fine.

Ex-bankrupt Mr Chappell bought BHS for £1 in 2015, but he is now investigating whether he can take action against those involved in the audit, sources told the Press Association.

It is thought that Mr Chappell’s argument centres on the fact that he used accounts rubber-stamped by PwC as the basis for his acquisition of BHS.

He is expected to write to PwC about his concerns within the next two weeks.

PwC has been fined by £10 million by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) for its 2014 audit of the chain ahead of its doomed sale – and Steve Denison, who signed off on the accounts, has been banned for 15 years.

BHS collapsed into administration in 2016 with the loss of 11,000 jobs. Its demise sparked a parliamentary investigation which branded Sir Philip Green, the retailer’s previous owner, “the unacceptable face of capitalism”.