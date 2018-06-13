Exhibition looks to uncover the 'very unconventional persona' of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo was a a brand in her own right, an artist whose fame through her many self portraits soared decades after her death, turning her into an icon.

Now, Kahlo's clothes, jewellery, makeup and a defiantly red-leather-booted prosthetic leg, which were sealed in her house for more than 50 years, are to be shown at the V&A in London, the first time they will have been seen outside Mexico.

Claire Wilcox, senior curator of fashion at the V&A, said the exhibition reveals unknown more details about the famed Mexican artist.

"Frida was so photogenic and because so many photographers were mesmerised by her we have this wonderful record of how she looked and how she dressed.

"What we didn't know before 2004, was that the amazing garments we see her wearing in these photographs and in her self-portraits still existed."