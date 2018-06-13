Forecasters warn of ‘very windy spell’ for north

A weather warning has been issued with winds of up to 70mph expected to hit the north. The Met Office said a “very windy spell” will develop before reaching its strongest throughout Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England on Thursday morning.

Westerly winds are likely to be between 50mph and 60mph but could reach up to 70mph in exposed locations before easing in the afternoon, the forecasters said. The yellow weather warning states that the risk of travel disruption and damage to building is low.

