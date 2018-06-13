- ITV Report
-
Grandad buys huge picture of Forth Rail Bridge despite it being a very familiar view
When Stuart Slicer returned home from a night out with a huge photograph of the Forth Rail Bridge, his wife was not too happy.
It was not that Helen Slicer had anything against the stunning 10ft x 4ft image of one of Scotland's most iconic landmarks, but the view looked very familiar.
That's because the Slicer's living room has a fantastic view of... the Forth Rail Bridge.
Stuart told ITV News that Helen had told him to "just open the blinds and have a look outside".
His double vision was revealed when his grandson Murphy Green tweeted a video of his grandad's new purchase, which he had bought at a sportsman's dinner.
Asked what he was thinking when he bought it, Stuart told ITV News: "I was thinking you can't get too much of the Forth Rail Bridge."
"It's iconic."
The photograph is now being auctioned off for charity.