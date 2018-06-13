King of Spain's brother-in-law told to report to prison in five days to start sentence

The brother-in-law of Spain’s King Felipe VI has been told to report to a prison within five days in order to serve five years and 10 months for fraud and tax evasion, among other offences.

Inaki Urdangarin, a former Olympic handball medal winner who has been married for two decades to the king’s sister, Princess Cristina, is the closest person to the ruling family of the Bourbons to be convicted and imprisoned.

The case was seen as instrumental in prompting the abdication in 2014 of Juan Carlos I, who passed on the throne to Felipe.

Cristina and her husband were stripped of their titles of the Duke and Duchess of Palma after the initial court verdict. The couple has been living in Geneva with their four children since the first allegations of wrongdoing emerged in 2012.

Public broadcaster TVE showed Urdangarin and his lawyer arriving at the Palma de Mallorca court after landing on a commercial flight from Geneva, where the 50-year-old lives with Cristina.