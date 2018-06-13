Iraq’s al-Sadr joins forces with Iran-backed coalition

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose coalition won the largest number of seats in last month’s parliamentary elections, has announced an alliance with an Iran-backed coalition ahead of talks to form a new government.

The move, announced by Mr al-Sadr and Hadi al-Amiri of the Fatah coalition in the southern Shia city of Najaf, came largely as a surprise as Mr al-Sadr has been touting himself as a nationalist leader who opposes Iranian influence.

The new alliance controls 101 seats, far short of the 165 required for a majority.

At a news conference, both leaders underlined that their alliance is aimed at expediting the formation of a new government and they called on others to join them.

Mr al-Sadr said: “We had a very positive meeting in order to end the suffering of the country and the people.