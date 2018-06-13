Houses evacuated in Pontypridd after large blaze breaks out at industrial unit

The blaze at a yard in Pontypridd broke out at around 7pm on Wednesday, with witnesses saying they heard explosions.

An industrial unit in south Wales has caught fire and homes have been evacuated, authorities said.

Videos posted online showed thick torrents of black smoke billowing up from the scene near Pentrebach Road.

John Richards, an IT worker who lives around a mile away, said he heard between six and 12 explosions coming from the site.

He added: “I thought it might have been a mountain fire at first, but the smoke was too thick and black and dense for that.

“I traced it back to its origin and it was emanating from the industrial estate.”

Four fire engines and three water bowsers tackled the fire, which has caused “significant structural damage” to the building, a fire chief said.