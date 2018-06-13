Legal pimp wins race to be Republican candidate for Nevada assembly seat

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels and star of TV reality series Cathouse has won a race to be chosen as the Republican candidate for a Nevada state assembly seat, ousting a three-term legislator. Legal pimp Dennis Hof defeated hospital executive James Oscarson, and will face Democrat Lesia Romanov in November. He will be the favourite in the Republican-leaning district. Mr Hof celebrated his win at a party in the town of Pahrump with notorious Hollywood Madam Heidi Fleiss at his side. “It’s all because Donald Trump was the Christopher Columbus for me,” he said. “He found the way and I jumped on it.”

Mr Hof, who wrote a book titled The Art Of The Pimp, has dubbed himself “the Trump of Pahrump”, and held a rally with long-time Trump adviser Roger Stone. Mr Hof hit the headlines in 2015 when former basketball star Lamar Odom was found unconscious at his Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada, after a four-day, 75,000-dollar stay. If Mr Hof wins in November, he would not be the only brothel owner in elected office — Lance Gilman, the owner of the famous Mustang Ranch in northern Nevada, is a Storey County commissioner.

Credit: Dennis Hof sits in front of the Love Ranch brothel in Crystal, Nevada