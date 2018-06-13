Motorcyclist died two weeks after crash

A motorcyclist has died two weeks after a crash in Caithness.

Mark Allan, 54, from Halkirk was riding a blue Suzuki motorcycle when it crashed on the A836 between Thurso and Forss at around 6.40am on May 25.

Police said he died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Friday June 8.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police are appealing for information.

Road policing sergeant Gus Murray said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Allan’s family at this sad time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“I appreciate it is now some time since the incident but I would ask anyone who saw the incident or believes they saw Mr Allan’s vehicle on the road to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can contact the road policing unit in Dingwall on 101, quoting reference NJ1680/18.