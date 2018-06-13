North Korean media hails 'proactive, peace-loving measures' of Kim Jong-un at successful summit with Donald Trump

North Korea is celebrating the unprecedented summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un as a major success for the country, with the nation's media reporting that the US intends to lift its sanctions. Dubbing the talks as the start of a new relationship between their countries - which are still technically at war - Pyongyang’s first reports also stressed to the North Korean people that the US President agreed to Mr Kim’s demands to halt joint military exercises with South Korea, as long as talks towards easing tensions continue. The photos on the front page of the ruling workers’ party newspaper showed something North Koreans never would have imagined months ago — their leader warmly shaking hands with the US President. Pyongyang sees the summit as a major propaganda coup. Media in North Korea is strictly controlled, with little reported on Mr Kim in real-time.

People in Pyongyang watch scenes of Mr Kim's trip to Singapore on public screens. Credit: AP

“President Trump appreciated that an atmosphere of peace and stability was created on the Korean peninsula and in the region, although distressed with the extreme danger of armed clash only a few months ago, thanks to the proactive peace-loving measures taken by the respected Supreme Leader from the outset of this year,” said a summary of the summit by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The summit capped a swift and astonishing turn of events that began on New Year’s Day with a pledge by Mr Kim to reach out to the world now his nuclear forces had been completed. His focus on diplomacy, including earlier meetings with the leaders of China and South Korea, is a sharp contrast with his rapid-fire testing of long-range missiles and the fiery exchanges of threats and insults last year that created real fears of a war on the Korean peninsula. Mr Kim has framed the switch as a natural next step now he has what he stresses is a credible and viable nuclear arsenal capable of keeping the US at bay. The framing that he went into the summit as an equal and from a position of strength is crucial in North Korea, after enduring years of tough sanctions while it pursued its nuclear ambitions.

The two leaders signed a document committing to the 'complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula'. Credit: AP

Mr Kim’s vows to denuclearise were reported by state media within that context — that Pyongyang would respond to the easing of what it sees as the hostile US policy with commensurate but gradual moves toward “the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”. “Kim Jong-un and Trump had the shared recognition to the effect that it is important to abide by the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action in achieving peace, stability and denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” KCNA reported. That does not seem to pin the North down to the concrete and unilateral measures Mr Trump said he would demand going into the talks and it remains to be seen what significant changes could occur now they seem to be moving towards more peaceful relations. Both sides promised to push the process forward quickly, and the pair exchanged invitations to visit their nations’ capitals. The North made no secret of China’s behind-the-scenes presence at the summit. A flurry of media coverage the day Mr Kim arrived in Singapore showed him waving from the door of the specially chartered Air China flight that flew him from Pyongyang.

Mr Kim's arrived in Singapore on an Air China plane. Credit: AP