Prince Charles returns to Omagh to perform poignant duty as families reflect on The Troubles' darkest day

Today he was joined by the Duchess of Cornwall.

And just as he did in the days after the bomb 20 years ago, Prince Charles laid a wreath and paused for a few moments silence.

The rain held off just long enough in the memorial garden this afternoon where they remember the 29 who died .

They were looking at the wall where the names of the dead – which include two unborn baby girls – are etched in the grey stone.

The word ‘Omagh’ represents the darkest of day for the conflict in this part of Ireland.

Just at a point when the people here had dared to hope they were moving forward – the Good Friday Agreement had just been approved in a referendum – a bomb tore through the main shopping street in this market town in County Tyrone.

"We didn’t think it was a bomb at first," said one of the paramedics we met today right at the spot where the bomb went off.

They, like many others, had thought the car bombs and the deaths had been to left in the past.

But the Omagh bomb on that August day in 1998 killed more people than any other single event in the many years of what became known as The Troubles.

Esther Gibson was one of the 29.

A Sunday school teacher, recently engaged, planning her future.

Esther’s picture was fastened to the bouquet of flowers today which her sister laid in the garden.

Caroline Martin reflected on the twenty years between now and then.