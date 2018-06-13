Private firms must show pay restraint and hire skilled boards, says review

Pay deals for bosses of Britain’s largest private firms must take into account wider staff pay while boards should be balanced and appropriately skilled, according to a government-commissioned report. The UK’s first code of corporate governance for private companies is calling on boards of unlisted firms to ensure pay plans for executives are “appropriate and fair” and aligned to the long-term success of a company. The review – led by James Wates, chairman of construction company Wates Group – also urges boards to ensure they have an effective chair and appropriately skilled directors as part of six draft principles put out for consultation.

The collapse of BHS in 2016 has sparked the need for a code of corporate governance for private firms (PA)

The code is set to apply on a voluntary basis to private firms with more than 2,000 staff, or with revenues of over £200 million and a balance sheet of more than £2 billion. It comes after the high-profile collapse of BHS in 2016, which highlighted the importance of private firms to the UK economy and robust corporate governance standards. Mr Wates, chair of the coalition group that developed the principles, said: “Private companies are a significant contributor to the UK economy, providing tax revenue and employing millions of people. “They have a significant impact on people’s lives, and it is important they are well-governed and transparent about how they operate.” He added: “These principles will provide a flexible tool for companies of all sizes, not just those captured by the new legislative reporting requirement, to understand good practice in corporate governance.” The six principles ask boards to ensure they promote the purpose of a company; have effective composition of board members; a clear set of responsibilities; identify opportunities and risks to promote the long-term success of a firm; set remuneration to be aligned to the long-term success of a company; and oversee meaningful engagement with stakeholders, including the workforce.

