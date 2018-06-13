Remainers warn of future rebellion risk despite Prime Minister’s Brexit concessions move

Theresa May’s Brexit truce risked being unravelled as Remainers indicated she faced a future rebellion if a compromise is not reached on the role of MPs in the divorce settlement. The Prime Minister bought time after agreeing to find concessions on giving Parliament a meaningful vote on the European Union exit deal. But officials insisted the Government had not and would not agree to MPs binding its hands and a senior minister would only go as far as saying there “could” be a fresh proposal put forward.

After Mrs May talked round potential rebels, MPs voted by 324 to 298 to reject a House of Lords amendment that would have given Parliament the power to tell the Prime Minister to go back and renegotiate the Brexit deal she secures from Brussels. Dominic Grieve withdrew his own amendment, which would have given MPs powers to dictate what the Government should do if no acceptable agreement is reached by February 2019. He said Mrs May promised to table amendments in the House of Lords that will address their concerns. The senior Remainer said he hoped a compromise would be found and warned “this isn’t the end of the matter” if that did not happen. He told BBC Two’s Newsnight: “If it doesn’t happen then obviously this isn’t the end of the matter because ultimately it is very likely that this amendment will come back.” Mr Grieve said no government would survive if it tried to dispense with Parliament’s input.

Dominic Grieve withdrew his amendment, which would have given MPs powers to dictate what the Government should do if no acceptable agreement is reached by February 2019. Credit: PA

Mrs May will be hoping to avoid defeat in a fresh round of Brexit votes on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill just hours after seeing off the threatened rebellion. She is expected to come through the latest round of votes unscathed, with a potentially explosive clash over the customs union on Wednesday already defused by a compromise amendment. Labour’s leadership, meanwhile, will be on alert for a potential rebellion after ordering its MPs not to back proposals for a Norway-style agreement with the European Union. The party has put forward an alternative option to the one backed by peers, which calls for the Government to prioritise being part of the European Economic Area, but some of its MPs have said it does not go far enough.

Jeremy Corbyn will be on alert for a potential rebellion. Credit: PA

Mrs May met pro-EU Tories in her private room in the Commons moments before Tuesday's crucial vote to hear their demands for a truly meaningful vote on the final exit deal. Potential rebels fell into line after Mr Buckland said ministers were ready to “engage positively” with their concerns before the Bill returns to the Upper House next Monday. Remainer Stephen Hammond said a group of potential rebels – believed to number 15 to 20 – received assurances from Mrs May moments before the key vote. “I absolutely trust what the Prime Minister says to us,” he told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme. Leading pro-EU Conservative Sarah Wollaston said the “promised further amendment” in the Lords must “closely reflect” the withdrawn proposal. Earlier on Tuesday, Mrs May was hit by the resignation of justice minister Phillip Lee, who quit the Government live on stage during a speech in London in order to be able to back Mr Grieve’s amendment.

Phillip Lee quit the Government live on stage over Brexit. Credit: PA