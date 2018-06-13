Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett to steal show at Ocean’s 8 premiere

Rihanna, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett will steal the spotlight on the red carpet when the European premiere of Ocean’s 8 takes place in London.

The trio will be joined by Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson and Mindy Kaling for the screening of the heist film at Cineworld in Leicester Square, which sees the gaggle of criminals conspire to steal a diamond necklace from the Met Gala.