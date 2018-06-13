SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford defends PMQs protest

The SNP's Westminister leader has defended his protest at Prime Minister's Questions that saw him being kicked out of the chamber.

Ian Blackford repeatedly challenged Speaker John Bercow and defied numerous demands to retake his seat after he claimed Scotland was being sidelined in Brexit debates.

After Mr Bercow ordered the MP to leave, Mr Blackford's SNP colleagues walked out in solidarity.

Mr Blackford is the ninth MP to be asked to withdraw for the remainder of the day over that period. The Speaker can kick out MPs who “disregard” his authority.

Labour’s Dennis Skinner has been ordered out for the day four times since 1992.