Stephen Hawking’s daughter felt enormously lucky to have so much time with him

Stephen Hawking’s daughter said her father’s death shocked her as she thought he “would last forever”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, in her first television interview since her father’s death in March aged 76, Lucy Hawking said she felt “enormously lucky” to have had so much time with him.

“We were enormously lucky to have so much time with him, so much more time than anybody could have possibly thought,” she said.

“He had extraordinary longevity with his condition, and in many ways was a medical miracle as well as a scientific one.

“But it was difficult because we did think that he could pass away at any time, or he would last forever.

“And so actually, even though with someone who has been ill for a very long time, you wouldn’t think that their death could shock you, but it did.”