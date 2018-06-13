Storm Hector on course to bring wet and very windy weather to northern areas

Storm Hector will bring wet and windy weather to many parts of the UK in the next 24 hours. The strongest winds and heaviest rain will be across the northern half of the UK, with severe gales possible in places.

Overnight rain quickly clearing the south tomorrow leaving a bright but breezy afternoon here. Further north will see a day of sunshine and blustery showers, with severe gales gradually easing.

A mixture of sunshine and showers, with the heaviest and most frequent showers likely on Saturday. Feeling cooler than of late, before turning warmer again in the south on Sunday.