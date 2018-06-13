‘Tree champion’ appointed to boost planting and curb urban felling

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has appointed a “tree champion” to boost planting rates and prevent unnecessary felling of street trees. The move, part of the pledges in the Government’s 25-year environment plan, comes amid a controversial tree-felling programme in Sheffield which has seen police deployed and protesters arrested. Campaigners have also warned that tree-planting in England is at its lowest rate for a generation, while the loss of existing woodland is happening at an accelerated rate due to weak planning laws.

Sir William Worsley, who is chairman of the National Forest Company which oversees the National Forest, has been appointed to support Government promises to plant 11 million trees, plus a further one million in towns and cities. It is hoped he will bring together mayors, city leaders and local government to prevent the unnecessary felling of street trees, while also backing the introduction of a new duty for councils to properly consult communities before cutting down trees.

