US general stresses need for exercise using 18,000 troops on Russia’s flank

A massive US-led war game seeing thousands of troops carrying out an exercise in countries bordering Russia is incredibly important, a senior American general has said. Sabre Strike, a large-scale military drill, involving more than 18,000 personnel from 19 different countries including the UK, has been taking place across Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Estonia. Now in its eighth year, the US Army Europe-led exercise centres around a hypothetical attack, aiming to test the response and military cooperation between countries. Brigadier General Ross Coffman, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division mission command element for Atlantic Resolve, said “Sabre Strike is incredibly important”, when quizzed on its relevance.

“It is important for the United States of America, it is important for the continent of Europe, and really it is important to the world,” he told the Press Association. “Because what it really shows is that we stand side-by-side here on the continent and support one another.” With many Nato countries taking part in Sabre Strike, which runs between June 3 and June 15, he said these states and partner nations are “clearly focused on building readiness”. The US Army Europe has previously said the drill is “a demonstration of the commitment and solidarity of the alliance”, at the time when Russia’s military manoeuvres are increasingly worrying nearby Nato members, but has stressed it “is not a provocation”. Describing the alleged nerve attack in Salisbury on a former Russian spy and his daughter, which the UK Government has blamed on the Kremlin, as “horrific”, he said the exercise has not been adjusted in light of the incident. “The United States Army, the Lithuanian Army and everyone else participating in this exercise, these training objectives were set long ago, they’re clear, they’re pertinent and they are necessary,” he added.