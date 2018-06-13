What home-buyers across Britain really want from a property

“Detached”, “garage” and “bungalow” are the most popular search words used by house-hunters when looking for properties online, analysis by a website has revealed.

Zoopla examined data from its keyword property search tool to make the findings.

Its analysis also suggests searches for sprawling countryside retreats are popular – with “cottage”, “acres” and “rural” also appearing among the 10 most popular search words used across Britain.

Zoopla spokesman Lawrence Hall said: “Whilst location and price are clearly some of the main drivers behind property purchasing decisions, data from our keyword search tool reveals some of the property-related specifics buyers across Britain are looking for.”