What is the gig economy court ruling about, and will it affect other workers?

Plumber Gary Smith has won the latest legal battle for working rights in a Supreme Court ruling expected to impact on workers in the so-called gig economy.

What was his case about?

He worked for Pimlico Plumbers for six years, and decided to take his case to an employment tribunal, claiming he was denied rights such as sick pay because he was classed as self-employed rather than a “worker”.

How did it end up in the Supreme Court?

Pimlico Plumbers, headed by flamboyant businessman Charlie Mullins, has been fighting the case ever since it was first taken to a tribunal in 2011.

How many hearings have been held?

Appeals to the Employment Appeal Tribunal and the Court of Appeal were dismissed, and the Supreme Court unanimously agreed on Wednesday.

Is that the end of road for the company?