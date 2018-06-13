WPP board bruised by shareholder revolt over payout for former chief Sorrell

WPP faced embarrassment at a bruising annual meeting that saw nearly a third of shareholders reject a bumper payout for ex-chief Sir Martin Sorrell, while top bosses faced a flood of questions surrounding his controversial departure.

A final tally of votes showed 27.25% were cast against the company’s remuneration report, which includes a £20 million package for the outgoing boss.

Around 16% of investors rejected the re-election of chairman Roberto Quarta, who was targeted for failing to adequately prepare for Sir Martin’s replacement and for over-committing with other roles.

Mr Quarta said the result was “disappointing” – given that he is used to approval by more than 90% of votes cast – but said the majority support “underscores the fact that shareholders believe we did the right thing and acted properly.”

Sir Martin left WPP in April after more than 30 years following allegations of personal misconduct, which he denies.

WPP carried out an inquiry into allegations that he misused company funds, but details of the investigation were never disclosed.

Over the weekend, it was alleged in the Wall Street Journal that the probe looked into whether he used company cash to pay for a sex worker.

Sir Martin “strenuously” denies the claims.