WPP tried to make sure Sorrell did not ‘throw toys out of the pram’ on pay

WPP was forced to ensure Sir Martin Sorrell did not “throw his toys out of the pram” when negotiating a new pay deal with the advertising tycoon, the firm’s chairman has claimed.

Roberto Quarta – who was made executive chairman in the wake of Sir Martin’s shock departure in April – said the board was conscious of shareholder anger following the 2016 AGM when a rebellion formed over the former boss’ mammoth £70 million pay deal.

“We went to work to basically put a new plan together, which is the one that we then rolled out that would have significantly reduced the payout,” the chairman told journalists on the sidelines of the company’s annual meeting.

He was referring to a subsequent pay cut for Sir Martin to £48.1 million, but there were also concerns surrounding the chief executive’s benefits, which prompted a benefit cap of £200,000 per year as well as a reduction in his entitlement for spousal travel.

“But at the same time though we wanted to ensure that Martin would not throw his toys out of the pram, so to speak,” he added.