Be friends with everyone, Russia’s anti-racism tsar tells football fans

Russian football’s anti-discrimination tsar Alexei Smertin has urged fans to be “friends with everyone” during the World Cup.

Former Chelsea star Smertin, who played in the Premier League between 2003 and 2009, said fans should focus their attention on supporting their own team, rather than attacking the opposition.

He was speaking at the launch event of a Diversity House, a safe space for minority and LGBT fans in central Moscow, just hours ahead of the kick-off of the tournament.

Russian domestic football has been plagued by problems with racist and discriminatory chanting in the stands, while the Russian FA was recently fined for abuse directed at France star Paul Pogba during an international friendly.

Speaking at the event organised by the anti-discrimination Fare Network, he said: “We work together on the pitch as a team, stick together, play… with your friends. Friends with everyone.