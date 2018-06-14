Church service remembers ’72 angels’ of Grenfell tragedy

Tears flowed during a poignant church service in memory of the 72 victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, with words of comfort spoken to a packed congregation.

It was standing-room only at St Helen’s Church in north Kensington, where a few hundred people gathered one year on from the devastating fire.

Decked out in green, with ribbons tied round pillars and scarves on each seat, the church was full of bereaved families, survivors and members of the community united in remembrance.

Local MP Emma Dent Coad, Labour politician David Lammy and barristers taking part in the public inquiry were some of those that attended the 11am service.

The names of the 72 victims were read out, and at noon silence fell across the pews, save for quiet sobbing that filled the air as bereaved families lit candles.

Benches at the front of the church were reserved for families of those who died in the blaze, including relatives of Ali Yawar Jafari, Gary Maunders, Steve Power, Jessica Urbano-Ramirez, Ligaya Moore and the Choucair family, among others.

Clarrie Mendy, who organised the service, prayed for strength and help coming to terms with the knowledge that “72 angels ascended into your heavenly realm on the 14th of June 2017”.