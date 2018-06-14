- ITV Report
Eat Yourself Healthy? - Tonight
Britain is bulging, we are now officially the fattest nation in Western Europe with one in four adults being overweight or obese. In a report for Tonight, Helen Skelton investigates our nation’s expanding waistline and finds out how we can we eat ourselves healthy?
We travel to Boston, Lincolnshire which is officially the UK’s most obese town, to discover just how much the British public know about the foods we consume and how that might relate to exercise. Ever wondered how many minutes you’d have to skip for, to burn off that Doner Kebab? Tonight finds out.
A lifelong battle with weight
Losing weight is never easy and somebody who knows that better than most is 38 year old mother of two Liz Clarke from Cheshire. She has been battling her weight for the past 2 decades. Liz is the classic yo-yo dieter and she has tried them all, from slimming pills, crash diets, meal replacements and even slimming injections…
Liz’s weight has fluctuated dramatically, she has been as light as 8 stone but now weighs in at around 17 stone and with a BMI of 41 she is classed as very obese. Liz is ready for a change, she is done with the fad diets and wants to change for life, with the help of a dietician can Liz change her eating and life habits in order for a brighter healthier future?
How to stop the yo-yo cycle
Helen meets actress Lisa Riley who at her heaviest weighed 22 stone. Recently she’s changed her lifestyle and her relationship to food and has shed a whopping 12 stone in 16 months. Helen speaks with Lisa to find out how she did it and what tips and tricks she has for other people:
Is the Government doing enough?
We also speak to the people on the frontline of Britain’s obesity crisis. Professor David Kerrigan who is chair of the British Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society discusses the health implications of being overweight and also are we doing enough to try and help obese people in this country?
An NHS England spokesperson said:
“While bariatric surgery has its place, it is no substitute for taking effective action to cut obesity in the first place. Prevention is preferable to cure.”
And what about our children?
Professor Paul Gately is a leading expert when it comes to childhood obesity, he believes that the government aren’t doing enough. Things like sugar tax and banning junk food ads on kids TV are preventative measures but what about the 1 in 3 children who are already obese in the UK?
Children like Alfie from Belfast who at 8 years old already weighs 50kg. His mother Vicky feels like she has nowhere to turn for help in order to get Alfie’s weight under control and if things don't improve is worried about the consequences for his future.
A Government spokesman told this programme:
“We know overweight children are more likely to become overweight adults - which is why our world-leading childhood obesity plan is taxing sugary drinks and helping children to exercise more.
We’ve always said that our 2016 strategy was the start of the conversation, not the final word on obesity.”
