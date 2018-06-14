MMA star Conor McGregor in plea negotiations over backstage melee

MMA star Conor McGregor has been in plea negotiations as he attempts to resolve charges over a backstage melee in New York.

The 29-year-old Irish fighter appeared in court in the US on Thursday.

He and co-defendant Cian Cowley remain free on bail and are due back in court on.

A prosecutor said that plea negotiations were continuing.

Outside the court in Brooklyn, McGregor said he regretted getting into trouble and hoped to have the court case resolved soon.

Video footage showed McGregor hurling a trolley at a bus full of fighters after a press conference for UFC 223 at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn in April.

Fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were injured by shattered glass and left unable to compete.