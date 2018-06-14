The story behind the Grenfell Tower memorial mosaic

Video report by ITV News Presenter Mary Nightingale

A memorial mosaic has been unveiled at the base of Grenfell Tower to honour the 72 people who died as a result of the fire. It was made by members of the community of all ages, with the project intended to be a way of bringing people together. On the 14th of each month for the next year, a petal designed by a different community group will be added to the mosaic so it eventually forms a flower. Ismahan Egal, who came up with the idea, said she wanted to create something that represented how people from the area came together after last year's tragic events.

"It was an artistic way to represent what we were all doing," she told ITV News. "You've got the interlocking arms and it was almost like we were forming human chains in those early days. You were passing boxes along and passing bottles of water and it was just some way of giving people a chance to take part in something really beautiful. "It's something forward-looking and hopeful that will be impactful in a beautiful, positive way we hope."