Harry Kane Russian doll on sale at Moscow souvenir shop

England fans hoping to get their hands on some World Cup souvenirs can bag a Harry Kane Russian doll – but it may set them back more than a few rubles.

One souvenir shop in the centre of Moscow quoted a price of 7,000 Russian rubles (£84) for the wooden likeness of the England captain.

The maker made a tactical error in the selection of the rest of the team though, with former captain Wayne Rooney up next in the series of five increasingly miniature dolls.

Kane leads a very attacking five, with fellow Tottenham Hostpur star Dele Alli and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling unveiled either side of defender Gary Cahill.