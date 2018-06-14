In Pictures: Grenfell Tower victims remembered one year after tragic blaze

The victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy were remembered one year after the disaster with some families still in temporary accommodation and amid an inquiry into the UK’s worst fire incident since the Second World War.

The fire claimed 72 lives and has also caused a political maelstrom while inquiries continue into the management of the tower block which was consumed by fire in the early hours of June 14 2017.

The remains of the tower and many other buildings were lit in green to mark the anniversary while England’s World Cup squad in Russia were among those to pause in remembrance of those killed.