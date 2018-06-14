Kurt Cobain’s clothing, drawings and car to go on display at Irish museum

Unseen items from the life of former Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain are to go on display for the first time at an Irish museum.

A sweater worn by Cobain in the video of his greatest hit, Smells Like Teen Spirit, will be among the priceless exhibits on show next month.

Drawings, clothing, hand-written lyrics and the only known car he owned will be housed at the Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, near Dublin in Co Kildare.

He took his own life in 1994 aged 27 and was discovered at his Seattle home.

The opening of the Growing Up Kurt Cobain Exhibition will be attended by the singer’s mother Wendy O’Connor, sisters Kim Cobain and Olivia O’Connor and daughter Frances Bean Cobain and is intended to celebrate his Irish heritage.