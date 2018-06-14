Leading Remainer Dominic Grieve insists he is not part of anti-Brexit conspiracy

Leading Remainer Dominic Grieve denied being involved in an anti-Brexit conspiracy after addressing a private meeting in the European Commission’s London base. The former attorney general was accused of “supping with the devil” by Brexiteers after being seen at the event with former spin doctor Alastair Campbell and other opponents of Britain’s exit from the EU. Mr Grieve, who was part of a group of Tories who pushed Theresa May into promising concessions ahead of a crucial Commons Brexit vote earlier this week, insisted it was “not a meeting to conspire with anybody”.

He told the Press Association “there was no conspiracy”. “I went along to speak at a meeting,” he added. “I often go to meetings to speak at people’s invitation and that’s what I did.

“The meeting had been called by one of my Conservative colleagues to discuss how the process of Brexit was unfolding and to seek a briefing from me as to how I thought the dynamics were playing out in Parliament.” Mr Grieve said he believed the meeting had been held at the European Commission’s London office in Smith Square because it was organised by an MEP. He added: “I told the meeting what I say publicly all around the place.

“Look at my lectures, go on my website, have a look at what I have to say about how I see the current dynamics of Brexit and the problems associated with it and the problems of trying to bring this to satisfactory conclusion.” “It certainly, from my point of view, was not a meeting to conspire with anybody.” Jacob Rees-Mogg warned that Mr Grieve should be “careful about the company he keeps” if he wanted to “maintain his position that this is not about stopping Brexit”. The Brexiteer told the Daily Mail: “He is someone I trust and when he says he is not trying to frustrate Brexit I believe him but the people he is associating with are clear they do want to stop Brexit.

“If you sup with the devil you should use a long spoon and he is using an egg spoon.” Mr Grieve said he disagreed “fundamentally” with Mr Rees-Mogg’s claim. “Firstly, I disagree with the characterisation of any of the people present as being the devil,” he said. “This is part of a language of politics I think we should avoid.” The Tory MP acknowledged that his fellow backbencher may have made the comment “in a lighthearted way”.

