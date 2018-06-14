Man held after stun guns seized in Dublin

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after Revenue officers in Ireland seized a package containing a consignment of stun guns in Dublin.

The discovery was made at a house in Tallaght, in the south-west of the city, gardai have said.

The stun guns, which are a banned weapon under the Firearms Act, had been imported from the Netherlands.

As part of ongoing joint investigations targeting illegal importation of firearms, Revenue officers, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force led the operation on Wednesday.

The man was taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he was detained under the Offences Against the State Act.

He has since been released pending a report to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.