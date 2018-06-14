Man makes 1,000-mile trip to pick his favourite potatoes

A potato lover has made a 1,000-mile round trip to Scotland in order to dig up his own supply.

Jamie McCoo, from Deal in Kent, was brought up in Scotland and has travelled back in recent years to collect 25kgs of his favourite Ayrshire new potatoes.

The 69-year-old had contacted Scotty Brand to check for stockists of Ayrshire potatoes in the south east of England but with no availability south of the Border he was invited to Girvan, South Ayrshire to dig his own batch with father and son farmers Drew and David Young.

He said: “My mother always told me that the first dig resulted in the best batch and Ayrshire potatoes are some of the finest new potatoes grown in the UK.

“Ayrshire potatoes come into season in June, so I’ve been making the special trip for the last couple of years to stock up for summer.

“Scotty’s new potatoes are in my opinion the best out there, so it’s been great to meet the farmer Drew Young who allowed me literally to dig my own batch.”