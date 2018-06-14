Meghan and Queen fall silent on anniversary of Grenfell Tower tragedy

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex fell silent to mark the first anniversary of the Grenfell Tower tragedy as they teamed up for their first official visit together since the royal wedding. They were in Chester at noon and joined people up and down the UK in observing the silence in memory of the victims of the fire.

The pair arrived in Cheshire on the royal train after spending the night on board. Credit: PA

The occasion added a sombre note to the otherwise happy tour of Cheshire, which drew large crowds. It began on a blustery platform at Runcorn station, where the Queen and duchess were welcomed with polite handshakes and curtsies from local dignitaries – and wild cheering and applause from hundreds of flag-waving schoolchildren.

School children waited eagerly to greet the royals. Credit: PA

All eyes were on the duchess as she passed another royal milestone, joining the Queen for an event without her husband for the first time. The monarch appeared to enjoy the company of her new granddaughter-in-law, who was wearing a neutral pencil dress by Givenchy. They were clearly at ease in each other’s company, smiling and chatting as the duchess completed an important royal rite of passage.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Queen appeared to get on well. Credit: Royal visit to Cheshire

The Queen and Meghan, 36, who married Prince Harry last month in the gothic splendour of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, started their tour with a visit to Runcorn and Widnes, towns on the banks of the Mersey famous for chemicals and rugby league. The itinerary for the US-born former actress and the 92-year-old monarch included officially opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a £1.86 billion six lane toll crossing designed to ease traffic between Runcorn and Widnes.