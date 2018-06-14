Meghan’s diamond and pearl earrings a gift from the Queen

The earrings the Duchess of Sussex wore on her visit to Cheshire were a touching gift from her new grandmother-in-law, the Queen. Meghan wore the pearl and diamond studs on her first joint engagement with the monarch.

It is not known when exactly the royal matriarch gave the jewellery to the American former actress, who married the Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, last month.

Meghan and the Queen had travelled to Cheshire overnight on the Royal Train. Buckingham Palace confirmed the earrings were a present from the Queen. It is not known if they were from her personal collection or a new purchase.

