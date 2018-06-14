Residents complain of lack of alarms after flat fire on Grenfell anniversary

Residents of a London block of flats hit by a fire exactly a year after the Grenfell Tower disaster have complained that there was no alarm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 150 people left the building on Elmira Street, Lewisham, before firefighters arrived and a sprinkler system “suppressed” the fire.

But some residents complained that they had to rely on neighbours to alert them to the danger.

Christoph Mayr posted on Twitter: “Evacuated at four this morning. Fire is out and everybody is safe, but very concerned there were no alarms going off.

“So grateful to the people in the buildings opposite screaming their tits off to alert us.”

Another, Caleb Parker, wrote: “I’m also concerned the alarm didn’t sound.

“Once things settle down we need answers on that, and correct it for the future. So thankful neighbours banged on our door.”

A third, Yusuf Ali, wrote: “Fire in #RomaCorte building #Lewisham and no fire alarm was set off. Instead get woken up to the sound of people screaming there was a fire. Horrible!”

Crews were called to a fire on the 13th floor of the 20-storey block at 4.14am.